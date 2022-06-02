markets analysis
Is a long-term bet on the stock market always a sure thing?
The extraordinary returns on markets in recent decades have largely been fuelled by technology — but there are reasons to suspect this stellar run may be near an end
02 June 2022 - 05:00
The economic history of Western countries is an admirable one. Their standard of living has been transformed over 200 years by consistent year-on-year growth in output and per capita income, despite the rapid growth in populations.
This has happened despite periodic wars that have destroyed life and capital, buildings and infrastructure. The invasion of Ukraine, for example, is an awful reminder of how war can destroy income-generating assets. ..
