brain drain
Why SA’s best are going — and what to do about it
SA has lost loads of talent to international markets over the years. It has cost the country, both economically and when it comes to innovation. But it’s not just the push factors — the sluggish local economy, poor governance and high levels of crime — at work. More advanced economies simply offer opportunities of scale that the local scene can’t match
26 May 2022 - 05:00
It was the influential 19th-century economist Thomas Malthus who said: “A great emigration implies unhappiness of some kind in the country.”
But often, it’s simply that there is better opportunity elsewhere — as the SA-born entrepreneurs who moved overseas and subsequently made epic fortunes in the US can attest...
