Features / Cover Story Is the party over for commodities? The sharp rise in gold, PGMs, oil and coal over the past two years has provided an unexpected windfall for SA, supporting the rand at a fragile time. But are there brewing signs that the run is over? And if so, what does that mean for SA? B L Premium

The commodity run of the past two years has paid off in spades for SA: the rand has remained improbably strong, while SA’s fiscus has benefited from an overall revenue overrun of almost R300bn. .

It’s a windfall that has allowed the authorities to loosen monetary policy and raise government spending, allowing SA to recover faster from the pandemic than many thought possible...