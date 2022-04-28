Features / Cover Story THE STATE OF SA Kgalema Motlanthe’s warning: ‘anarchy’ in SA SA of late feels as if it is lurching from one crisis to the next: Covid, unrest, xenophobia, natural disasters, a moribund economy ... In the absence of effective governance, it raises the spectre of state failure. Even the country’s former president warns of ‘an environment characterised by anarchy’ B L Premium

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe falls back on the words of struggle poet Keorapetse Kgositsile when explaining the complexity of life in SA. “The present,” he says, quoting the anti-apartheid activist’s work, “is a dangerous place to live.”

The country “is going through a very difficult period”, says Motlanthe, who acted as SA’s third democratic president for eight high-octane months from September 2008, after Thabo Mbeki was ousted, until Jacob Zuma’s inauguration...