Kgalema Motlanthe: ANC poisoned by 'money and ethical corruption' The ruling party has long been plagued with the issue of graft. It's become a systemic problem

A combination of a “corruption of ethics and corruption of money” has beset the ANC and is threatening to thwart the party’s attempts at reform and renewal. That’s according to party veteran and former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Motlanthe — who served in the powerful ANC secretary-general position for a decade, from 1997 — believes party processes today are easily rigged, and those with deep pockets are elected to party positions. The result is a distorted, corrupted system...