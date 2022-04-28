the state of sa
Kgalema Motlanthe: ANC poisoned by ‘money and ethical corruption’
The ruling party has long been plagued with the issue of graft. It’s become a systemic problem
28 April 2022 - 05:00
A combination of a “corruption of ethics and corruption of money” has beset the ANC and is threatening to thwart the party’s attempts at reform and renewal. That’s according to party veteran and former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe.
Motlanthe — who served in the powerful ANC secretary-general position for a decade, from 1997 — believes party processes today are easily rigged, and those with deep pockets are elected to party positions. The result is a distorted, corrupted system...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now