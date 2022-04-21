The Pepkor trajectory
Pepkor has its roots nearly 60 years ago in the then modest, platteland outpost of Upington
21 April 2022 - 05:00
Pep traces its beginning to the Northern Cape town of De Aar in 1965, when Renier van Rooyen opened the first store. With no experience or financial training, he borrowed the equivalent of R1,000 to start the retail company.
He had, however, been exposed to the clothing trade from a young age: after his father died, his mother supported the family by selling clothes she made. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now