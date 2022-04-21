Features / Cover Story The Pepkor trajectory Pepkor has its roots nearly 60 years ago in the then modest, platteland outpost of Upington B L Premium

Pep traces its beginning to the Northern Cape town of De Aar in 1965, when Renier van Rooyen opened the first store. With no experience or financial training, he borrowed the equivalent of R1,000 to start the retail company.

He had, however, been exposed to the clothing trade from a young age: after his father died, his mother supported the family by selling clothes she made. ..