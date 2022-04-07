Home affairs dithers on migrant entry
Despite an ongoing influx of migrants into SA, the country’s refugee processing centres remain stubbornly closed for new asylum applications
07 April 2022 - 05:00
Contraband cigarettes briefly replaced people on the smuggling routes from Zimbabwe when SA went into its Covid-induced hard lockdown in March 2020.
Two years on, the business of trafficking people and cigarettes alike is better than ever, smugglers say...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now