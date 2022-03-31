Exit interview: Mark Cutifani and the great Anglo turnaround
Come April 19, Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani will hand the keys of the 105- year-old mining major to Duncan Wanblad. In the nine years he’s been at the helm, he’s overseen a 214% stock rise, taking Anglo from prodigal to pacesetter
31 March 2022 - 05:00
Anglo American nearly didn’t reach its centenary anniversary in 2017. Just two years prior, at a capital markets presentation on December 8 2015, CEO Mark Cutifani was fighting for the group’s survival, and for his career.
Anglo was about to end the year as the worst performer on the FTSE 100 index, amid speculation that it had become easy prey for takeover or dismemberment...
