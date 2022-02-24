Features / Cover Story Mark Barnes: I’m not leaving Purple Group The former Post Office CEO, who created the Purple Group that we know today, says that despite a flurry of recent share sales he still holds a large stake in the company — and has no plans to change that B L Premium

Mark Barnes has no plans to sell out of his stake in the Purple Group. Barnes — the former SA Post Office CEO, who should have been allowed to privatise the institution in 2019 — has been a frequent seller of Purple shares since he resigned as chair in 2019. This raised concerns that he planned to quit Purple entirely, and that in doing so his share sales would put pressure on the stock price.

But Barnes tells the FM he’s still very much involved in Purple, both as a director and as a large shareholder...