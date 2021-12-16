Features / Cover Story Newsmakers of 2021: Xi Jinping’s red flags China’s Xi Jinping has spent the better part of 2021 consolidating his power. What that means for the international system remains to be seen — but early signs are concerning B L Premium

2021 is likely go down in history as the year President Xi Jinping’s legacy was set in stone. In November, the powerful central committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) adopted a landmark resolution that will allow Xi, 68, to secure an unprecedented third term in office next year. He could rule China for life.2022 is likely to reveal whether that legacy is dangerously negative or enrichingly positive for China and the world. At this stage it’s looking frighteningly like the former.Of course, for Xi there are actually six more weeks before the year ends on January 30 — which means there’s enough time for almost anything to happen.There’s time for more countries to follow the lead set by the US, the UK and Australia and announce they won’t send government delegations to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. Beijing has already warned that those three countries "will pay the price for their mistaken acts".There’s time for a few more hypersonic missile tests.There’s time for se...