Features / Cover Story Newsmakers of 2021: Herman Mashaba gets in on the action The success of ActionSA in the local government elections caught many off guard, and its subsequent surprise vote (with the EFF) for DA mayoral candidates in Gauteng has given it additional political heft

Former president Jacob Zuma’s ill-conceived, if short-lived, decision to put David Des van Rooyen in the finance ministry six years ago had at least one unintended consequence: it pushed Herman Mashaba properly into politics.

It was either that, or he’d have ended up a drunkard or in a mental institution, the ActionSA leader quips, reminiscing about SA’s "weekend special" finance minister...