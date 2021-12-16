Newsmakers of 2021: Eskom’s heart of darkness
Persistent load-shedding has kept SA’s struggling power utility solidly in the news this year — and its under-fire CEO André de Ruyter along with it
16 December 2021 - 05:00
You wouldn’t have wanted to be Eskom CEO André de Ruyter this past year. Never mind juggling R402bn in debt, it was the crippling bouts of rolling blackouts that gave his critics an opening to call for his axing after only 18 months in the job.
"It has been one of the most challenging years since I started my career 32 years ago," De Ruyter tells the FM. "We’ve definitely made progress on some important strategic imperatives, but the big disappointment has been load-shedding."..
