Newsmakers of 2021: Eskom’s heart of darkness

You wouldn’t have wanted to be Eskom CEO André de Ruyter this past year. Never mind juggling R402bn in debt, it was the crippling bouts of rolling blackouts that gave his critics an opening to call for his axing after only 18 months in the job.

"It has been one of the most challenging years since I started my career 32 years ago," De Ruyter tells the FM. "We’ve definitely made progress on some important strategic imperatives, but the big disappointment has been load-shedding."..