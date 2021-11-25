Features / Cover Story Inside SA’s welfare-industrial complex With a new Covid grant, and demand for a basic income grant spiking, companies such as GovChat are getting in on the action. Is SA risking another Net1 debacle?

Eldrid Jordaan may be only 42, but his life is steeped in struggle politics. "I come from a family who were civil rights activists in the Cape. My father, Paul, was a secretary-general for a teachers’ union in the 1980s, so as a five-year-old, Friday night was considered debate night at my house. It’s how I grew up," he tells the FM.

This upbringing, linked to the ANC in the Western Cape, opened doors. At one point, Jordaan was a special adviser to former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown, and today he bills himself as a "digital communications adviseor" to several African governments..