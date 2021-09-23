Features / Cover Story SA’s top MBAs Lockdowns have changed the nature of MBAs. But can the digital experience of the programme match what you get with a face-to-face MBA? Some experts don’t think so — even though there are clear advantages for time-poor students in an online course B L Premium

Lights! Camera! Action! "And the 2022 Academy Award for best performance by a female lead in an MBA governance lecture goes to …"

Pretoria University’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has hired film-makers, producers and script-writers to help MBA and other lecturers teach online. While their efforts are not meant to create cinematic blockbusters, they serve an important academic purpose...