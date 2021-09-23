Features / Cover Story Let’s not waste the demographic dividend Business schools can show the way for Africa’s educational upliftment B L Premium

SA business schools can play a leading role in helping Africa’s youth compete effectively in a post-pandemic, global digital economy. With a growing population of 1.4-billion people, 60% of them under the age of 25, Africa is undergoing an unprecedented population explosion. By 2050, the continent will be home to 2.5-billion people. By 2100, Africa’s youth alone will outnumber Europe’s total inhabitants twice over.

This fact will define Africa’s future. While much of the world enters what has been termed a "demographic winter" — when an ageing citizenry meets low birth rates — Africa is approaching a "demographic dividend", when people of working age outnumber the rest...