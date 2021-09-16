Features / Cover Story SA tourism: seeing red (list) In the face of government inaction, SA tourism association Satsa began lobbying the UK government to remove SA from its ‘red list’ in May. With luck, its efforts will pay off when the list is updated on Thursday B L Premium

Last May, in an effort to manage the spread of Covid, the UK introduced its risk-based travel system. It rates countries as red, amber or green depending on factors such as Covid infection and vaccination rates.

SA has been on the red list since January. That means no-one travelling from the country will be allowed into the UK unless they are British or Irish nationals or have residence rights there. Those who are permitted entry have to spend 10 days in a state-managed quarantine hotel, at a personal cost of £2,285 (R44,800)...