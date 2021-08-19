Features / Cover Story RMB’s bet on Momentum and Discovery pays off RMB covered its bases in backing both Momentum and Discovery. Today, they’re the only life offices in SA with a significant footprint in the health insurance sector, albeit at quite a different scale BL PREMIUM

The phrase "running two horses in the race" could not be more apt when describing how Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) — and later FirstRand — backed both Momentum and Discovery.

After Adrian Gore left Liberty to form innovative medical aid scheme administrator Discovery in 1992, the merchant bank agreed to back him, says RMB co-founder Laurie Dippenaar. To that end, it initially planned to revitalise a dormant life company — but a matter of weeks later it acquired control of Momentum...