Features / Cover Story A reasonable man: is Godongwana too ‘affable’ to revive SA’s economy? SA’s new finance minister has a well-earned reputation as a consensus-seeker, with deep political capital. But in an unreasonable world, is being a reasonable man a hindrance? BL PREMIUM

It says a lot about Enoch Godongwana’s reputation as a fiscal pragmatist that the markets have welcomed a new finance minister who forged his political credentials as a very red, very left SACP member.

In 1994, this magazine described Godongwana as "among the more impressive of the new generation of worker leaders". Around that time, Business Day wrote that, despite his communist background, "unionists describe his political approach as mature"...