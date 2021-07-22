Features / Cover Story Healing hands of SA’s medical sector SA’s medical sector — particularly in KwaZulu-Natal — was hit hard by last week’s unrest. But teamwork and behind-the-scenes planning are paying off BL PREMIUM

Patients were left without medicines, some were unable to access life-saving dialysis and pharmacy warehouses were shut down as looting and arson erupted in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) last week. But with teamwork and behind-the-scenes planning, the fragile health system has managed to stay afloat.

For patients of the B Braun dialysis facility in Riverhorse Valley, the situation looked dire early last week...