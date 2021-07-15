Features / Cover Story Steinhoff case: going nowhere slowly The criminal-investigation process has been glacial. Markus Jooste hasn’t so much as received a ‘please call me’ from the Hawks BL PREMIUM

Godfrey Lebeya, the head of the Hawks, couldn’t have looked more at sea as he briefed parliament about the "progress" in the criminal investigation into Steinhoff last week.In a fitting metaphor, his slide show vanished at one point, and Lebeya was lost for words. After a while, he mumbled: "It appears as if this has been corrupted, this slide is blank here."Blank, like his slate of progress.It is, investors point out, nearly four years since December 5 2017, when Steinhoff admitted to "accounting irregularities", sparking a 97% plunge in the share price. And it’s more than two years since forensic accountants PwC named former CEO Markus Jooste as the mastermind of SA’s largest fraud, which had seen profits inflated by R106bn over more than a decade.Yet the criminal-investigation process has been glacial. Jooste hasn’t so much as received a "please call me" from the Hawks.In that parliamentary briefing, Lebeya spoke of how the Hawks had only engaged PwC a year ago, and got a "draft ...