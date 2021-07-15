Forget Zuma, it was Gary Porritt who pioneered Stalingrad
In Porritt’s case, he’s been languishing in the Joburg Correctional Centre, known ironically as ‘Sun City’, for nearly four years, even though his trial isn’t nearly finished
15 July 2021 - 05:00
Jacob Zuma, affable and narcissistic though he may be, was never much of a pioneer — not even when it comes to Stalingrad legal tactics.
Before the former president, there was someone else born in KwaZulu-Natal who’d tried it all before, with arguably far greater success: Gary Porritt...
