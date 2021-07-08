Shack dwellers hit hardest by Covid

It’s difficult to imagine how the misery could get much worse for families living in makeshift shacks on the Cape Flats during the winter storms each year, when it’s blowing a gale, the ground has flooded and the temperature has plummeted. Yet new evidence from the Nids-Cram survey shows that it is these residents — those living in informal settlements and backyard dwellings — who suffered the biggest hardships over the past 12-15 months.

This is the plight of almost one in six households in SA’s cities and towns — close to 4.5-million people.

They faced the biggest slump in jobs and livelihoods under the hard lockdown, and their recovery has been the most muted. As a consequence, almost half of all shack dwellers went hungry at some stage over the past year.

These communities also faced higher risks of Covid contagion due to their overcrowded living environments, poor ventilation and restricted access to clean water and sanitation. They also indicated that people in their communities were least likely to wear masks in public, increasing the chances of infection.

To make matters worse, as many as one in three shack residents said someone in their household had been receiving the social relief of distress (SRD) grant — but that was withdrawn at the end of April. With level 4 lockdown restrictions recently reimposed, and people’s ability to earn a living and feed their families curtailed, it seems an out-of-touch, uncaring move by the government.

The Nids-Cram findings underscore the ways in which the pandemic has increased spatial inequalities. They also show how the poorest communities are most vulnerable to Covid containment measures — and least equipped to cope with the economic fallout.

We analysed the Nids-Cram survey data for urban areas to unpack the differences between suburbs, townships, shack dwellings (informal settlements and back-yarding) and peri-urban areas (smallholdings, farms or tribal land).

The contrasting circumstances of these communities are clear (see graph below). Asked if anyone in their household had experienced hunger in the previous seven days because there was not enough money for food, nearly one in four shack-dwellers (23%) said someone had gone hungry in April/May 2021. The rates were slightly lower for residents in peri-urban areas (21%) and townships (18%), and significantly lower for suburban residents (6%).