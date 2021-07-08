Because we don’t jab on weekends, SA is 1.3m vaccinations behind

Using the average vaccination rates of the Friday before and the Monday after, I estimate that between May 17 and July 5, 1.3-million additional shots could have been administered if SA had vaccinated on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on June 16.

Put differently, we are 1.3-million jabs behind schedule because we don’t vaccinate on weekends.

This comes back to capacity: the state is not able to implement its own plans, let alone expedite them.

In response to a parliamentary question from the opposition earlier this year, public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu reported that 35% of the public sector’s 9,500 most senior managers in SA (at national and provincial level) "do not have the required qualifications and credentials for the positions they currently occupy".

Does this help to explain why, eight weeks into the national vaccination rollout, SA is still unable to source, unlock, transfer or distribute the funds needed to pay staff for overtime so that they can vaccinate people on weekends? How is it that the National Treasury announced R19bn in available funds in February, but in July the health department says there’s no money?

It’s as if we are fighting a forest fire on weekdays and then we send the firefighters home on the weekend because we can’t pay them overtime for Saturday and Sunday. See you on Monday.

There is another question: should nurses be the only people allowed to administer vaccines? The process is relatively straightforward and, given the limited number of nurses and the need to vaccinate 40-million South Africans, perhaps others should be authorised to administer vaccines.

This is what the US has done. In February it passed the sixth amendment to the Public Readiness & Emergency Preparedness Act for medical countermeasures against Covid.

This limits the medical liability of military officers administering the vaccines. As the US military explains, the act "allows the department of health & human services to issue a declaration to provide legal protections to certain military personnel involved in mass vaccination efforts".

As a result the US army has now administered more than 1-million vaccine doses.

One option for SA to consider would be to have some of the country’s 70,000 community health workers administer vaccines under the supervision of nurses at big sites with clinical oversight.

What is the point of issuing a Disaster Management Act (and perpetually extending it) if the government doesn’t use it to avert the disaster? If the Health Professions Council of SA is obstinate that only nurses can give an injection, then it ought to explain why this is the case.

Could parliament not issue a similar liability waiver for trained and supervised community health workers for the duration of the pandemic? After all, there have now been 3-billion doses of Covid vaccines administered worldwide with no side effects in 99.99% of cases. Covid vaccination is now the most-studied medical event in history.

As it is, the government is well behind its own rollout plan, having vaccinated only 60% of the target for the end of June (3-million of a forecast 5-million people) and is an entire age-category behind schedule. That’s no surprise: SA is administering about half (130,000) the number of daily doses required (250,000) to meet the target of 40-million vaccinations by February 2022 — and that’s only on weekdays.

This points to a lack of coherent leadership. Former president Jacob Zuma, under whose watch thousands of incompetent cadres were deployed to (and remain in) high office, is now only a few steps from prison. Our health minister is on paid leave due to allegations of corruption, and the chair of the interministerial committee on vaccines, Deputy President David Mabuza, is in Russia for a "medical consultation" and has taken "long leave" for the trip.

Put in context

Why does all of this matter? Because the pandemic is causing suffering on a scale SA has not seen before. The latest Nids-Cram results paint a grim picture of the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic.

The survey shows that in April and May this year, 10% of SA households with school-going children said that at least one child in their household had not returned to school since the beginning of the year. That means school dropouts for those aged seven to 17 years have more than tripled, from 230,000 before Covid to 750,000 in April/May.