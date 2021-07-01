The 12J tax break: Did government jump the gun by scrapping it?
This week, the section 12J tax break expired. However, as the FM’s analysis of the benefits created by the scheme illustrates, there’s a good reason why many want it extended
01 July 2021 - 05:00
If you stand on a rooftop in Sandton — Africa’s richest square mile — you’ll see a skyline peppered with hotels. Many have been built with money that was invested thanks to a unique tax incentive, section 12J, which was launched in 2009 to entice the wealthy into financing start-up businesses.
There’s The Capital on the Park on Katherine Street, for example; opposite is the Mint Hotel; and there’s the as-yet-unopened Catalyst Hotel just a few blocks away...
