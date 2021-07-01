Features / Cover Story How 12J fuelled a hotel heavyweight 12J funding scheme was the fuel behind an emerging hotel heavyweight, even though Covid has dealt heavy blows to the leisure and travel industry BL PREMIUM

The Capital Hotels & Apartments is probably the best known of the hotel groups that have boomed as a result of money from the section 12J investment scheme (a tax incentive that was scrapped from the end of June).

Today, the group consists of 10 hotels with conferencing facilities in Sandton, Rosebank, Pretoria, Cape Town and Umhlanga...