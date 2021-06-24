Features / Cover Story Glencore: Anatomy of a takeover A major milestone in Glencore’s growth story was its 2013 mega-merger with Xstrata — a $90bn deal that cemented its transition from trader to mining house BL PREMIUM

A major milestone in Glencore’s growth story was its 2013 mega-merger with Xstrata — a $90bn deal that cemented its transition from trader to mining house.At the time, Glencore had not wanted to list itself, opting rather to grow through two publicly listed vehicles: Enex Resources, which would be created to house the coal assets; and Xstrata, a ferrochrome producer, in which Glencore had a 40% stake.In 2001, Xstrata signed on mining heavyweight Mick Davis as CEO.That same year, the Enex listing was scrapped after the 9/11 terrorist attacks plunged markets into turmoil. As a result, Davis proposed that the coal assets be moved into Xstrata ahead of listing it on the London Stock Exchange.With 40% of Xstrata owned by Glencore and 60% owned by the public, Glencore used the company to grow. After the 2008 global financial crisis, however, Glencore hit on the idea of reversing Glencore into Xstrata.The problem was that Ivan Glasenberg and Davis could never agree on a price — which meant...