SA’s Covid fat cats
SA execs, like their global counterparts, are scoring handsomely, despite Covid. But the reasoning - to 'retain talent' - is wearing increasingly thin, especially in an environment where many have lost their jobs
17 June 2021 - 05:00
Bankers might be willing to spend hours poring over the details of your finances. But they become rather coy when it comes to discussing their own money affairs.
So there were awkward moments at the AGM of banking group FirstRand in ecember, when investors put remuneration chair Louis von Zeuner on the spot over the decision to pay "Covid bonuses" to its top brass...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now