SA's Covid fat cats SA execs, like their global counterparts, are scoring handsomely, despite Covid. But the reasoning - to 'retain talent' - is wearing increasingly thin, especially in an environment where many have lost their jobs

Bankers might be willing to spend hours poring over the details of your finances. But they become rather coy when it comes to discussing their own money affairs.

So there were awkward moments at the AGM of banking group FirstRand in ecember, when investors put remuneration chair Louis von Zeuner on the spot over the decision to pay "Covid bonuses" to its top brass...