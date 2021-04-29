Beating the censors: SA’s press under pressure for 200 years
Media freedom is under strain globally, if the latest Reporters Without Borders press freedom index is anything to go by. But SA’s independent media prevails — and has done so despite threats from all quarters, going back to 1824
29 April 2021 - 05:00
Two weeks ago, ANC chair Gwede Mantashe casually dismissed the plethora of reports about the Gupta family’s influence over the government, published as far back as 2011.
Alex Freund, evidence leader at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, put it to Mantashe that "those allegations were not taken seriously, and we are all paying the price"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now