Features / Cover Story Beating the censors: SA's press under pressure for 200 years Media freedom is under strain globally, if the latest Reporters Without Borders press freedom index is anything to go by. But SA's independent media prevails — and has done so despite threats from all quarters, going back to 1824

Two weeks ago, ANC chair Gwede Mantashe casually dismissed the plethora of reports about the Gupta family’s influence over the government, published as far back as 2011.

Alex Freund, evidence leader at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, put it to Mantashe that "those allegations were not taken seriously, and we are all paying the price"...