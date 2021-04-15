Features / Cover Story ATHOL WILLIAMS: How whistle-blowers in SA are hung out to dry Whistle-blowers in SA are expected to put their lives and careers on the line with no guarantee of support in return. It’s time to change the system BL PREMIUM

State capture commission chair judge Raymond Zondo believes half the evidence that has helped the commission’s work has come from whistle-blowers. Without whistle-blowers speaking up about the malfeasance and transgressions they’ve seen, the commission — and SA’s efforts to seek justice — would have been severely hampered.

But while whistle-blowers play a vital role in our society, it is surprising — shocking even — to learn that they receive virtually no formal support or protection from the state or any other organisation. They speak up at great personal risk and cost to themselves...