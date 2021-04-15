ATHOL WILLIAMS: How whistle-blowers in SA are hung out to dry
Whistle-blowers in SA are expected to put their lives and careers on the line with no guarantee of support in return. It’s time to change the system
15 April 2021 - 05:00
State capture commission chair judge Raymond Zondo believes half the evidence that has helped the commission’s work has come from whistle-blowers. Without whistle-blowers speaking up about the malfeasance and transgressions they’ve seen, the commission — and SA’s efforts to seek justice — would have been severely hampered.
But while whistle-blowers play a vital role in our society, it is surprising — shocking even — to learn that they receive virtually no formal support or protection from the state or any other organisation. They speak up at great personal risk and cost to themselves...
