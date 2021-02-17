Women granted no quarter in Covid crisis

Globally, women in the labour market have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 crisis. This has been ascribed to two key factors: sectors of the economy in which women are concentrated have taken a particularly hard knock as a result of lockdown restrictions; and women have had to take on much of the extra burden of care associated with school closures, further constraining their ability to work.

SA appears to be no exception. The Nids-Cram survey, which has been tracking a sample of South Africans 18 years and older since the start of the crisis, found that twice as many women as men lost their jobs during the strict lockdown phase in April. Overall, women’s employment fell by 23% between February and April, while men’s fell by 10%.

The recent release of the third wave of Nids-Cram data allows us to gauge how women have fared as the economy reopened and children returned to school.

Though little change was reported in net employment between April and June (coinciding with the lockdown moving from level 5 to level 3), the most recent wave of data suggests a substantial jobs recovery between June and October (the move from level 3 to level 1), for women and men alike.

The recovery for women, however, appears to be slower.

While men’s employment was only about 2% below pre-Covid levels in October, women’s employment was still down 8%. Average working hours among employed men had returned to pre-Covid levels in October, but they were still down by about two hours among employed women.