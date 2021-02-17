Covid fatigue? Time to pull together

Almost a year after SA reported its first official case of Covid-19, the country is recovering from its second surge. The curve is flattening, restrictions are being eased — and our vigilance is subsiding.

This time around, we understand that Covid is not over. It will be with us for at least another year. At the same time, the new, more contagious variant raises concerns of reduced time between surges, and more heavy-handed interventions to contain the spread of the virus.

The year ahead will be pivotal for a country walking a fiscal tightrope over a ravine of deepening social need.

Without a clear path to population immunity via vaccinations, we will have to rely on adherence to key preventive behaviours: mask wearing, hand washing, physical distancing, staying at home and avoiding crowds.

Our research focused on the threat of "Covid fatigue" (a perceived reduction in infection risk as individuals tire of preventive behaviours) using data collected from the three waves of the Nids-Cram survey.

The same sample of respondents was interviewed three times last year: in May and June, July and August, and November and early December.

As we saw a dramatic leap in Covid cases between May/June and July/August, we saw more concerns about contracting the virus, and increases in mask wearing.

It was both surprising and encouraging that the steep drop in daily Covid cases between July/August and November/ December did not coincide with a decrease in self-reported mask wearing and concerns about contracting the virus.

At the same time, though, there was a strong decline in other forms of preventive behaviour.