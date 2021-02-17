Child hunger: Keeping the wolf from the door

In SA, the combination of the pandemic, the lockdown and international recession hit an already fragile economy, and constrained the government’s options for responding.

The first wave of the Nids-Cram study in May and June showed that food insecurity had intensified.

In 2019, only 16% of households with children indicated that a child or children had gone hungry at least sometimes in the year before. But 15% of respondents in the first wave of the Nids-Cram study answered yes to a similar question relating to just the previous week.

This implied roughly a doubling of child hunger in the first part of the lockdown relative to the previous year. Simply put, child hunger had returned to levels last seen at the beginning of the century.

At the same time, the survey also found that grants had shielded many households from deeper poverty, especially where household members had also experienced job losses or been furloughed.

Top-ups to social grants, paid from April to May, and the introduction of two new grants were a significant part of the government’s response to poverty.

According to the survey data, the grants were much more effective in improving food security than the government’s food relief, because they were better targeted.

By the second wave of the Nids-Cram survey, in July and August, the grants — together with some improvement in the economy and a less stringent lockdown — had helped to reduce child hunger to 12%.

However, the last grant top-ups were paid in October. (The social relief of distress grant, or SRDG, which was due to come to an end in January, has been extended for three months.)

We do not have evidence that the end of the top-ups was responsible for child hunger increasing in November and December to 16% — when wave 3 of the Nids-Cram survey was in the field — but it clearly didn’t help.

This rise in food insecurity was surprising, given that a substantial recovery in the job market had improved economic conditions for some. But continued financial stress on many vulnerable households may have worsened shortages of money to buy food, as well as households’ ability to respond by using accumulated savings or borrowing.

Entering the pandemic’s next phase, we must ask: with the grant top-ups ended and the SRDG set to fall away by May, what are the prospects for children’s food insecurity?