Political newsmaker of the year: Ace Magashule — Cyril’s wild card
The secretary-general of the governing party dominated political news this year. But, he tells the FM, he’s just being ‘targeted’ because people want to ‘neutralise him’, and thwart any bid for higher office
17 December 2020 - 05:00
"My conscience is clear," Ace Magashule says gruffly, brushing aside questions about his legal woes.
Naturally, you’d expect the secretary-general of the governing ANC to declare his innocence. But he cleverly steers clear of the refrain used by former president Jacob Zuma, who for years "wanted [his] day in court" and then for years evaded just that...
