Features / Cover Story International newsmaker of the year: Elon Musk’s genius muscle There is no international business figure who came out of 2020 with his fortunes so radically enhanced. Despite the glut of short-sellers betting on his failure, Elon Musk’s wealth grew by $100bn BL PREMIUM

For the vast majority of the world’s 7.8-billion people 2020 has been an annus horribilis. However, there’s a better-than-even chance that at least one person may look back at 2020 as perhaps his best year ever: Elon Musk.

The Pretoria-born CEO of Tesla has seen his personal fortune soar by more than $100bn this year, taking his total wealth to $155bn — thanks to a scarcely credible 850% rally in Tesla shares...