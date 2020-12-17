Features / Cover Story Business newsmaker of the year: Stephen van Coller Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH, has hit the headlines for the immense corruption he found at SA’s one-time tech wunderkind. He tells the FM about his two core principles for cleaning up a company BL PREMIUM

The FM’s businessperson for 2020 is EOH’s self-described "chief excitement officer", Stephen van Coller. The man who took the reins at the troubled technology company in September 2018 faced strong challenges from Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund), Fleetwood Grobler (Sasol) and André de Ruyter (Eskom).

But it was Van Coller’s courageous, transparent and decisive action in dealing with EOH’s financial and governance crises that swung the decision his way. "It’s something I could not have done without many other people. You simply can’t row a boat on your own," he tells the FM...