Sasol: When will the Lake Charles nightmare end? The company's recent AGM was a long, grim affair, with difficult questions raised about excessive executive pay, climate change and the infamous Lake Charles project. But CEO Fleetwood Grobler remains upbeat about the future of the petrochemicals company

As a gloomy Friday afternoon in Joburg turned into a rainy evening, the four-hour AGM of chemicals and synthetic fuels company Sasol finally wrapped up.

It had been a torrid afternoon for CEO and Sasol-lifer Fleetwood Grobler. He somehow kept his composure throughout, as a litany of tough questions and allegations were submitted online at the virtual AGM...