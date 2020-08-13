Features / Cover Story Behind the mask: How Mnangagwa became Mugabe 2.0 Zimbabwe is facing extremely dire economic times, made worse by the Covid-19 lockdown. There are many signs that the military is becoming ever more influential. Zimbabweans who had hope for the future after the overthrow of Robert Mugabe in 2017 now say things are looking bleaker by the day BL PREMIUM

His broken motor spare parts business in Harare is closed for now. With hardly enough dollars to feed his family, David (not his real name) says this isn’t the Zimbabwe of milk and honey he imagined it would be.

During the heady days of November 2017, the seemingly impossible happened and Robert Mugabe was toppled after 37 years in power. During the coup d’etat (never officially recognised as such), David was one of the soldiers on the streets with the celebrating crowds.