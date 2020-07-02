When good auditors go bad
The auditing industry is in urgent need of serious reform, says a new report by advocacy group Open Secrets, in part because the public expects so much more than it has delivered so far
02 July 2020 - 05:00
The future of the audit industry hangs in the balance, as a raft of indiscretions and, in some cases, flagrantly criminal activity, has tarnished an industry critical to SA’s investment reputation.
This week, advocacy group Open Secrets publishes a searing report into the practices of "the big four" — KPMG, Deloitte, EY and PwC — dismantling the notion that the auditors have been unfairly criticised for their failures, and setting out just how it believes the profession must be reformed.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now