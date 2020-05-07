Features / Cover Story MZUKISI QOBO: Wanted: enlightened global leaders If the world is to avoid an isolationist, antagonistic future, we need more enlightened, visionary leadership now BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic points sharply to the need for enlightened global leaders who can balance domestic interests with the need to bolster the resilience of the global economy. This is especially necessary to support the most vulnerable regions in the world.

Weak regions are set to be badly battered by the coronavirus and left with a much-reduced capacity to respond to long-standing developmental challenges. In the absence of a globally co-ordinated effort to support post-Covid-19 economic reconstruction, this is likely to be the fate of Africa.