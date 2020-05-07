MZUKISI QOBO: Wanted: enlightened global leaders
If the world is to avoid an isolationist, antagonistic future, we need more enlightened, visionary leadership now
07 May 2020 - 05:00
The Covid-19 pandemic points sharply to the need for enlightened global leaders who can balance domestic interests with the need to bolster the resilience of the global economy. This is especially necessary to support the most vulnerable regions in the world.
Weak regions are set to be badly battered by the coronavirus and left with a much-reduced capacity to respond to long-standing developmental challenges. In the absence of a globally co-ordinated effort to support post-Covid-19 economic reconstruction, this is likely to be the fate of Africa.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now