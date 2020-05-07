Features / Cover Story DELPHINE GOVENDER: The future isn’t what it used to be Investors have adapted rapidly to the market shocks of 2020. But certainty about the effects these will have remains largely elusive BL PREMIUM

Four months ago the investment community was oblivious to what 2020 held in store. Then the market shocks began piling up: GDP growth, a collapsing oil price, unemployment and sliding corporate earnings.

We adapted, rapidly. Today, we’ve moved to analysing various scenarios exhaustively, trying to determine how and when these dislocations will settle — if, indeed, they ever do.