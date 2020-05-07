Features / Cover Story DAVID SHAPIRO: Flying blind There have been some clear winners and losers in the markets over the past few months. But what lies ahead is far less certain BL PREMIUM

In its results last month, online entertainment company Netflix reported that it had added 15.8-million customers globally in the first quarter of the year — almost double the market’s estimates.

Investors were unimpressed, marking the shares a few points lower on doubts that the group could repeat its performance in the future.