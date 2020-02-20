Features / Cover Story platinum man EXCLUSIVE: Chris Griffith on why he’s leaving after Amplats’ record year Amplats CEO is bowing out at a time the platinum group metals sector is on an astonishing rally. Is he getting out at the top? BL PREMIUM

As Chris Griffith stepped up to the podium on Monday to detail how the world’s largest platinum company Anglo American Platinum had churned out record profits, investors were battling to get their heads around just why he’d resigned earlier that day.

It was a turn of events that led mining analyst René Hochreiter to tease, during question time, that Griffith has a reputation for "getting out at the top".