Dion: Shutting up shop after 50 years?
The Dion brand, which marks its half-century this year and was once one of SA’s leading retail brands, looks likely to evaporate, largely due to the consumer switch to online buying
16 January 2020 - 05:00
The Dion brand, which marks its half-century this year and was once one of SA’s leading retail brands, looks likely to evaporate, largely due to the consumer switch to online buying.
It was founded 50 years ago by Dion Friedland, a retail "whizz kid" who went on to create several successful global businesses, including Magnum, one of the world’s best-known hedge fund groups.
