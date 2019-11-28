Features / Cover Story First light in Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dawn As the National Prosecuting Authority and Hawks take action against corruption accused, it seems Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has finally broken … BL PREMIUM

Who is next? That is the question facing those at the centre of allegations of corruption and state capture, following the arrest of former state security minister Bongani Bongo.

The Hawks ended what appeared to be a lengthy slumber last week, bringing charges against Bongo on Thursday and arresting 10 people in connection with alleged corruption in the Amathole district municipality in the Eastern Cape. At the same time, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) won a court order to freeze more than R1bn in assets belonging to Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments Capital.