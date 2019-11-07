Features / Cover Story How communities are defying the Ingonyama Trust’s land grab Ahead of SA’s watershed 1994 election, 3-million hectares of KwaZulu land were transferred into the Ingonyama Trust, under the Zulu king. On November 22, the high court in Pietermaritzburg will hear residents who claim they have been unlawfully forced to pay rent to the trust, which, aside from having never received a clean audit, appears to be predatory and intimidating BL PREMIUM

The Umnini holiday resort in the south of KwaZulu-Natal has a picture-perfect view. The 21-chalet resort, with a 40-seater conference venue, overlooks Umgababa beach, where waves from the Indian Ocean crash on the sand.

It would fit right into a glossy tourist brochure, if it weren’t for the obvious disrepair and dilapidation. The buildings have been vandalised: roofs are missing, grass and weeds are reclaiming the structures. A green succulent is growing inside a disused and broken toilet bowl, crawling ivy climbs a wall that is slowly disintegrating.