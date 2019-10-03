adapt or die
The end of unions?
Trade unions were once a powerful force. Now they are on the wane for a variety of reasons. These include the changing world of work, fragmentation and labour market forces beyond their control, business unionism, greater competition – and corruption. Yet the largest federation, Cosatu, still has political sway through its alliance with the ANC. But the rate of the decline raises the question: how long will its clout last?
03 October 2019 - 05:00
It was slightly before 2am on November 8 2014 when the course of trade unionism in SA fundamentally shifted. It was late spring, balmy during the day, but there was an unmistakable chill in the air that night as journalists camped in their cars outside Cosatu’s smart, but allegedly controversially procured, new headquarters in Braamfontein, Joburg.
Irvin Jim, general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), emerged from behind the huge glass doors; the reporters scrambled for their equipment to catch the verdict, finally, of Cosatu’s central executive committee on its obstreperous and largest affiliate, Numsa.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.