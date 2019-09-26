SA’s top MBA
Why Judy Dlamini is fighting for boardroom equality
Women have proved themselves ready for business leadership. So why aren’t more of them taking up the reins?
26 September 2019 - 05:00
Here’s some free advice for any woman hoping to make it big in the corporate world: change your name to David. At the 500 largest companies in the US, says a report in The New York Times, only 4.2% of CEOs are women — but 4.5% are men called Dave or David. It’s a little better in the UK, where women and Davids rank equal — at around 6% — at FTSE 100 companies.
Ridiculous? Of course. But these numbers sum up perfectly the disparity in corporate leadership opportunities for men and women.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.