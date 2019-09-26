Features / Cover Story SA’s top MBA Why Judy Dlamini is fighting for boardroom equality Women have proved themselves ready for business leadership. So why aren’t more of them taking up the reins? BL PREMIUM

Here’s some free advice for any woman hoping to make it big in the corporate world: change your name to David. At the 500 largest companies in the US, says a report in The New York Times, only 4.2% of CEOs are women — but 4.5% are men called Dave or David. It’s a little better in the UK, where women and Davids rank equal — at around 6% — at FTSE 100 companies.

Ridiculous? Of course. But these numbers sum up perfectly the disparity in corporate leadership opportunities for men and women.