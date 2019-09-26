Features / Cover Story Where is the next generation of SA business school leaders? Business schools pride themselves on teaching leadership, so why are they scrambling to find successors to incumbent heads who are nearing retirement? BL PREMIUM

Where is the next generation of SA business school leaders? Most SA university schools have either started looking for a new dean or director or are about to, but there are few obvious candidates in sight.SA used to be an international breeding ground for school leadership, creating a free-flowing talent pipeline not just for the local market but also for schools in the UK, the US and Europe. Today, however, SA is struggling to meet its own needs.The University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business has been without a director since June 2018, when Mills Soko resigned. He recently joined the academic faculty at Wits Business School.Nicola Kleyn, dean of the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), announced last month she would step down next April when her five-year term expires.Piet Naude, dean of the University of Stellenbosch Business School, is due to retire at the end of 2021, but will hand over late next year to take an overdue sabbatical.At...