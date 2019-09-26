How to get an MBA bursary
MBA bursaries and scholarships are available. The challenge, sometimes, is to find them
26 September 2019 - 05:00
An MBA degree doesn’t come cheap. SA programme fees in 2019 range from R93,700 to R322,040 — figures that may be substantially larger for foreign students.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that there are dozens of scholarships available for deserving students. Oh, but wait. There’s more bad news. Not all business schools want you to know about the financial help on offer.
