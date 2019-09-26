Features / Cover Story Breaking colonial chains on MBAs It’s time to place less emphasis on case studies from the West and focus more on African themes and context, say academics BL PREMIUM

Business schools are under pressure to "decolonialise" their MBA programmes and make them more relevant to the African business environment.Education authorities want programmes to "elevate the African narrative" and reduce the dependence on US and European content, says Randall Jonas, chair of the SA Business Schools Association.This applies mostly to business case studies, which offer students real-life examples of how companies and industries have met challenges. Many have limited relevance to the African business environment, but some SA schools have been slow to build libraries of African cases.In a globalised business environment, schools must find a balance between African and international studies, says Jonas, who is also director of the Nelson Mandela University Business School. "It’s not a case of one or the other."Renee Horne, head of the MBA programme at Wits Business School, says the shift is also reflected in international MBA study tours. Traditionally, SA students vi...